Bike Loot Caught Live On CCTV In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bike looters spread their wings yet again in Bhubaneswar, the Capital City of Odisha on Thursday.

The looter has been identified as Babua. His loot has been caught live on CCTV.

It is alleged that the looter used master keys to loot bikes on a regular basis. It allegedly took him only two minutes to loot a bike.

The ‘Most Wanted’ bike looter Babua is being searched for by the police.

The entire loot has been captured on the CCTV this time. A complaint has been lodged with the Saheed Nagar police station.

According to latest reports, the Babua is now missing.

