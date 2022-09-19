Bike lifting gang busted in Odisha’s Cuttack, 3 held

Cuttack: A bike lifting gang was busted on Monday in Cuttack district of Odisha. The Cantonment Thana Police busted the bike lifting gang and arrested 3 persons. As many as six bikes were seized by Police, informed Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

As per reports, police personnel from the Cantonment Police Station in Cuttack conducted raid and arrested 3 persons of a notorious gang who were involved in lifting bikes from different places of the silver city. Two persons of the gang managed to flee from the spot. Police have seized 6 bikes from the possession of the gang.

It is to be noted that in Odisha another incident has raised eyebrows of the citizens wherein it has been alleged that six new born babies died in the Keonjhar District Head Quarter Hospital due to medical negligence.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Keonjhar submitted a report today on the issue wherein it was said that there were four not six cases.

Taking a serious note of the deaths of newborns within 24 hours at Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital due to alleged medical negligence, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reportedly sought a report on the incident.