Paralakhemundi: The Odisha Police on Monday busted a gang of bike lifters and arrested six persons including a home guard, who were involved in stealing motorcycles in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Samir Kumar Singh, a home guard under Seranga police station, Ganga Pradhan of Seranga, Ajit Mali of Mohana, Sudhakar Patiki and Rabindra Mishal of Gurandi, Mikha Gamang of R. Udaygiri in the district.

As many as 24 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, of which seven stolen bikes were seized from the house of accused home guard.

According to reports, a police patrolling team of Paralakhemundi intercepted Ajit Mali late last night here and demanded documents of the two-wheeler that he was riding. However, he failed to produce the documents following which he was detained.

During integration, Mali revealed the names of his accomplices following which the five other gang members were apprehended from different places in the district.

“These burglars stole bikes in the Gajapati district and in other neighbouring districts too. Once they acquired those two-wheelers, they sold them at throw-away prices.” a senior official said.