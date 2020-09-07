Bike lifting gang busted in Odisha; Home guard, 5 others held

Bike lifting gang busted in Odisha; Home guard, 5 others held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paralakhemundi: The Odisha Police on Monday busted a gang of bike lifters and arrested six persons including a home guard, who were involved in stealing motorcycles in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Samir Kumar Singh, a home guard under Seranga police station, Ganga Pradhan of Seranga, Ajit Mali of Mohana, Sudhakar Patiki and Rabindra Mishal of Gurandi, Mikha Gamang of R. Udaygiri in the district.

As many as 24 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, of which seven stolen bikes were seized from the house of accused home guard.

Related News

36 Ganja smugglers arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri for…

Tourism Minister Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive

Liquor Shop Timings Extended In Odisha, Check Details Here

3 Critical As Ambulance Meets With An Accident In…

According to reports, a police patrolling team of Paralakhemundi  intercepted Ajit Mali late last night here and demanded documents of the two-wheeler that he was riding. However, he failed to produce the documents following which he was detained.

During integration, Mali revealed the names of his accomplices following which the five other gang members were apprehended from different places in the district.

“These burglars stole bikes in the Gajapati district and in other neighbouring districts too. Once they acquired those two-wheelers, they sold them at throw-away prices.” a senior official said.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Postpones OJEE Exams Due To Rising Covid Cases

State

36 Ganja smugglers arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri for murder of Home Guard

Nation

DRDO successfully tested Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle off Odisha coast

State

Tourism Minister Of Odisha Tests Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7