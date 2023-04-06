Bike lifting gang busted in Cuttack, 12 bikes seized

Cuttack: In a major achievement, Commissinerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha on Thursday busted a bike-lifting gang and arrested 4 gang members. Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra informed about it in a press meet today.

The accused persons have been identified as Md. Margab, Pramod Kumar Behera, Chandramani Behera and Jagannath Behera.

As per reports, Malgodown Police busted the bike lifting gang and nabbed four gang members. The theft had been recorded in the CCTV. On the basis of the CCTV footage Police initiated investigation and caught hold of the bike lifters.

The four were involved in a number of vehicle lifting cases in different places in and around Cuttack.

Police have seized 12 two wheelers and a car from the possession of the accused persons.