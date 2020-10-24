Bike lifters gang busted in Cuttack, 36 vehicles recovered

Cuttack: In a major success to Commissionerate Police, a bike lifting gang was busted on Saturday in Cuttack of Odisha. As many as five bike lifters arrested in this connection while 35 bikes were recovered from them.

As per reports, Jagatpur Police in Cuttack district of Odisha busted the bike lifters’ gang and arrested five persons in this connection. Police seized 35 stolen bikes and a Tata AC vehicle from the possession of the miscreants. Cuttack DCP intimated about it in a presser today.

The gang was stealing bikes from Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and were selling it in different places of Keonjhar district, informed Police.

The accused persons have been identified as Bhakta Charan Raula, Ratikanta Pradhan, Jagabandhu Rout, Prashanta Samal and Pratap Sethi. Among these miscreants, 9 cases of theft pending in the name of Bhakta Raula in Chaudwar and Jagatpur Police Station.

Some of the stolen bikes were handed over to the respective owners of the bikes.