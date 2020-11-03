Cuttack: With the arrest of five suspects, the Badambadi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that targeted two-wheelers in the silver city.

The arrested identified as Kunjabihari Nayak alias Rinku of Pradhan Patikira under Patkura police limits in Kendrapada, Soumendra Das alias Silu of Jaipur under Tirtol police station in Jagatsinghpur, Suryakanta Khatua alias Dolia of Ayar Ambadarad in Jagatsinghpur, Taju Khan of Jatani Chintamani Nagar in Khordha and Niranjan Behera alias Kalia of Buddha Nagar under Laxmisagar police station in Bhubaneswar.

Reports said, the Badambadi police recovered 22 motorcycles which were stolen from various parts of the city.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain involvement of any other persons involved in the racket.