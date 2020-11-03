Bike-Lifters’ Gang Busted, 22 Stolen Motorcycles Seized,Five arrested In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: With the arrest of five suspects, the Badambadi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that targeted two-wheelers in the silver city.

The arrested identified as Kunjabihari Nayak alias Rinku of Pradhan Patikira under Patkura police limits in Kendrapada, Soumendra Das alias Silu of Jaipur under Tirtol police station in Jagatsinghpur,  Suryakanta Khatua alias Dolia of Ayar Ambadarad in Jagatsinghpur, Taju Khan of Jatani Chintamani Nagar in Khordha and Niranjan Behera alias Kalia of Buddha Nagar under Laxmisagar police station in Bhubaneswar.

Reports said, the Badambadi police recovered 22 motorcycles which were stolen from various parts of the city.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain involvement of any other persons involved in the racket.

You might also like
State

Apply For These Two Government Jobs This Month, More Than 16 Thousand Vacancies…

State

Case Registered Against Malkangiri Collector Over PA Mysterious Death

State

7th Pay Commission: Central Employees Get 17 Percent DA Instead Of 21, But Now They…

State

License For Firecracker Shop Yet To Be Issued: DCP Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.