Bike collides with police van in Puri of Odisha, 1 dead

A bike accident has taken place in Puri district of Odisha on Thursday in the evening hours, said reliable reports.

Puri: A bike accident has taken place in Puri district of Odisha on Thursday in the evening hours, said reliable reports.

A bike rider collided with a police van near the Satasankha junction of the Puri – Bhubaneswar National Highway (NH).

The bike rider died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Michael Devnath of Jajpur district in Odisha.

The police has reached the spot and has seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

