Bike Catches Fire On NH 16 In Odisha, Rider Escapes With Minor Injuries

Bike Catches Fire On NH 16 In Odisha, Rider Escapes With Minor Injuries

Cuttack: One person has been reportedly injured after a truck hit a bike in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

The accident took place near Bumpakuda on Cuttack-Bhubaneswar National Highway No.16. The rider was on his way to Bhubaneswar when he was hit by a bull and fell on the road getting injured.

The bike caught fire when the truck hit the bike from behind and dragged it for a considerable distance. As a result there was a traffic jam for a long time.

The rider escaped with minor injuries from this accident.

On hearing the news, the police of Phulnakhara Traffic post reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

The injured biker was rushed to Cuttack SCB Medical College for treatment.

The injured has been identified as Dipti Ranjan Mohanty of Bhimpur Sahi, Gopalpur of Cuttack Sadar police station.