Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Photo: Twitter

Bike, car used to buy essential goods in Bhubaneswar to face stringent action

By KalingaTV Bureau
3

Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has made it clear that use of cars, bikes when going to buy essential goods like vegetable, grocery, medicine etc.in Bhubaneswar during the ongoing lock down will earn stringent action by the Police. Further, any vehicle reaching any market with or without vehicle pass will be seized. The CP has requested residents of the capital city to walk down to the nearby shop to buy the essential goods.

The Commissioner of Police has mentioned about the above facts on his Twitter handle. The twitter posts read: “NO BIKE OR CAR USE FOR BUYING VEGETABLES, GROCERY, and MEDICINE ETC. will be tolerated. Any vehicle reaching any market with or without vehicle pass will be seized. Please walk down to the nearby shop to make your purchases. In emergency Dial 100.”

The Commissioner of Police has also alerted that social distance will now be a legal requirement and the business establishments and shopkeepers which/who will not take adequate social distancing measures will risk closure and penal action.

