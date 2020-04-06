Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has made it clear that use of cars, bikes when going to buy essential goods like vegetable, grocery, medicine etc.in Bhubaneswar during the ongoing lock down will earn stringent action by the Police. Further, any vehicle reaching any market with or without vehicle pass will be seized. The CP has requested residents of the capital city to walk down to the nearby shop to buy the essential goods.

In emergency Dial 100. — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) April 5, 2020

The Commissioner of Police has also alerted that social distance will now be a legal requirement and the business establishments and shopkeepers which/who will not take adequate social distancing measures will risk closure and penal action.