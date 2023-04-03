Bike borne miscreants loot Rs 17.5 lakh from businessman in Phulbani

Phulbani: In a daylight robbery incident, two bike borne masked miscreants allegedly looted Rs 17.5 lakh from a businessman near a private bank in Phulbani of Kandhamal district.

Report says, the businessman identified as Ashwini Patra along with another man was on his way to the bank when two bike borne masked miscreants came and snatched away Rs 17.5 lakh from him near Axis Bank.

On being informed, Phulbani town police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

More details awaited.