Bike-borne miscreants hack youth to death in Ganjam

By WCE 3
man beaten to death over love affair
Image Credits: IANS (representational image)

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, as many as four miscreants allegedly hacked a youth to death at Nimakhandi village in Odisha’s Ganjam district this evening.

According to reports, four bike-borne miscreants hacked the youth with a sharp sword causing his death on the spot at Nimakhandi village under Brahmapur Sadar Police Station.

While the exact reason behind the brutal killing of the youth, who is yet to be identified, is yet to be known, it is suspected that the crime is a fallout of past enmity, said sources.

Meanwhile, Brahmapur Sadar Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter. They have launched a manhunt to trace the murderers, added the sources.

