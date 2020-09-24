bike ambulance service odisha

Bike Ambulance Service To Begin In Odisha’s Koraput Soon

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: Bike ambulance service has been planned to be started in eight blocks of Koraput district in Odisha.

Bike ambulance service is all set to be inaugurated in Bandhugaon, Dasmanthpur, Lamtaput, Borigumma, Boipariguda, Semiliguda, Pottangi, Nandapur blocks of Koraput district for which skilled drivers are to be recruited.

The district collector and magistrate Shri Madhusudan Mishra, OAS(SAG) has stated that, the operations will be overseen by the district administration.

He has also added that this Bike ambulance service shall be started in order to help in transporting pregnant women or emergency patients  from remote villages with no or bad communication facilities to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

