Bike Ambulance Inaugurated In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Bike ambulance service was inaugurated today by the District Collector in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The main goal of this modern facility is to make medical help available for the people of remote areas of the district.  This service will also help the patients in need to reach nearby hospitals during emergency.

At present, the district has two bike ambulances, one at Bhadrak and the second one at Chandbali.

The Collector of Bhadrak expressed his gratitude to Hero Motors Corporation Limited for donating under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

 

