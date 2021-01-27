Mayurbhanj: Bike ambulance service was inaugurated by the District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha today.

The main goal of this modern facility is to provide medical help for the people of remote areas of the district.

In the first phase, the service will be available in Jashipur, Gorumahisani and Badampahar blocks and with time the service will be extended in other places of the district, said the district collector.

He further added that it was not possible to provide ambulance services in hilly remote areas of the district. The access to ambulance during emergency was not easy for the people residing in villages situated in Simlipal Reserve Forest. Hence the service will also help the patients in need to reach nearby hospitals immediately during emergency.

The bike ambulance was donated under the corporate social responsibility scheme by the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).