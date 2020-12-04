accident in odisha
The injured woman being carried in a stretcher

3-Yr-Old Son And Man Killed In Road Mishap In Odisha’s Bolangir

Bolangir: A man and his three-year-old son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding caught fire following collision with a SUV at Jangel chhak under Tusura Police limits in Bolangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the wife and another son has been admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College in a critical condition.

The police and fire personnels rushed to the spot and rescued the mother and son duo.

The deceased man has been identified as Karani Sen Bisi belonging to Risida village of Kalahandi district, the wife has been identified as Nikita Bisi.

Update:

As per the latest reports, Nikita Bisi, wife of Karani Sen also died during treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. The six months old infant is critical and his treatment is underway.

As per reports, the family had gone Balangir for health check up of the three-year-old son, who died in today’s accident on the spot. When they were returning they met this accident at Jangel Chhak under Tusra Police limits.

