Bike accident in Cuttack of Odisha: woman succumbs, people stage protest

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a woman has been killed on the spot in a bike accident in Cuttack city of Odisha, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Krusak Bazaar. The deceased woman has been identified as Shantilata Nayak. She is said to be around 35 years of age.

Following the incident, the locals have staged a protest and blocked the road. The locals have seized the body of the deceased and blocked the road.

The local police have reached the spot and are trying to placate the locals. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.