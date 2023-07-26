State

Bike accident at Damana in Bhubaneswar, 2 critical

As many as three people were injured in the accident at Damana chowk. While one sustained minor injuries, two were critically injured.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
damana road accident

Bhubaneswar: In a recent case of accident, two bikes collided with each other. The incident took place in the late hours of last night near Damana Chowk in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the collision involved a bullet and a Glamour bike. The bullet, with two people on it, was going in the wrong direction on road when it hit the Glamour bike coming from the opposite direction. Two of the three were critically injured while one sustained minor injuries.

The local police immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to the nearby medical for treatment. Further details awaited.

