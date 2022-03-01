Biju Setu project at Domuhani connecting Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj yet to be completed

Keonjhar: Started in 2015, though six years have passed the bridge is yet to be completed while commuters risking their lives by using the unsafe bamboo bridge

The work for construction of a bridge over River Baitarani was started in 2015 to connect Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. The work has been taken up under the Biju Setu Yojana. However, though six years have passed the bridge is yet to be completed. And hence people are dangerously crossing the River over a makeshift bamboo bridge.

Domuhani is the place that divides the Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Two rivers meet here and hence the place is called Domuhani. Located in Sukruli block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha the place is the confluence point of rivers Baitarani and Khairi. This is 3 km away from the famous temple of Khiching.

Under Biju Setu Yojana Odisha Government initiated construction of the bridge to link the two districts. The work started in 2015 on River Baitarani. Now as a temporary arrangement hundreds of people are walking over the bamboo pool which is a risky affair. It is perilous because commuters can slip and fall in the water while due to weak bamboos the temporary bridge is trembling at times.

Work of the bridge has been undertaken by the Rural Development Division of Keonjhar.

The length of the bridge is 306 meter. About 28500 people from villagers of Uchhabali, Padmapur, Bhanda, Jyotipur, Adipur, Keshana and khiching will benefit from this bridge. Besides, after coming up of the bridge it will take less time to travel Champua and Karanjia. As a whole about 50 thousand people of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts will benefit.

As per reports, the bridge work was supposed to be finished by 2017. However, though long years have passed even 50 per cent of the work has not been finished yet. It has been alleged that though the government is taking appropriate steps for development, due to negligence of some officers and contractors the work is getting delayed. When contacted the concerned officers and contractor denied to give any reaction in this matter.

Report: Saroj Behera, Karanjia