Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana: Beneficiary takes loan to complete house but yet to receive money

Khurda: A beneficiary of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana is allegedly yet to receive money from the government despite repeated request to the concerned officials to repay the loan which he had taken to complete the house. The beneficiary has been identified as Hajari Guru under Tangi Tehsil of Khurda district.

According to reports, Guru’s wife Shakuntala Dei had got a house under the after running from pillar to post in 2015-16 after running from pillar to post. She also had got Rs 20,000 in the first phase. However, her dream to complete the house was shut after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Shakuntala borrowed money and even took loans from others to meet the medical expenses. Unfortunately, she lost her fight against Cancer and died at the age of 55.

On the other hand, her husband and only son, who lived in a mud-walled thatched house, could not complete the house as they did not have money. In order to earn money, her son went outside the state but he could not save anything as he hardly got Rs 300 per day while his father was fighting in the village for three meals a day.

Hajari approached BDO Badal Kumar Mohanty and appraised him about the matter. The BDO, after hearing his plight, assured to grant the rest of the money asking him to complete the house.

After getting assurance from BDO Badal Kumar Mohanty, Hajari took loans and completed the house within six months. Unluckily, BDO got transferred and he was replaced by Sushama Barik.

One Manoj, who is in-charge of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojna in the block office, informed Hajari that he cannot get the rest of the money as the documents of his wife is missing.

Shocked over Manoj’s statement, Hajari drew the attention of the present BDO and has been running to the office for the last three months. However, he is yet to get any help due to which he is now in a state of mental pressure as he has to repay the loan.

Question has been raised by the locals who said how such documents, files and papers are missing from the BDO’s office.

Only time will say when Hajari gets help from the concerned officials.