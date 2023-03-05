Biju Patnaik’s iconic Dakota on display for public in Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Today on Biju Jayanti the iconic Dakota aircraft in memory of the legendary man Biju Babu will be displayed for public at Bhubaneswar airport.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated the iconic aircraft to the people of Odisha today. The aircraft has been put on public display at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 18, 2023 welcomed the legendary Dakota aircraft of former CM Biju Patnaik and showered flowers on its arrival at the Bhubaneswar Airport.

While speaking to the media persons he also expressed his happiness over the arrival of Dakota aircraft in Odisha. “I am delighted that this legendary aircraft used by Biju Babu during his many historic exploits has finally returned to Odisha.

The greatest exploit was when he flew to Indonesia. And the only person in the aircraft was my mother, who was also his co-pilot,” he said.

“He (Biju Patnaik) also went to Nepal, China and Japan during the Second World War. I am extremely delighted that the historical aircraft has come to the homeland of Biju Babu,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Dakota aircraft was kept at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata. However, after the Odisha government decided to bring it to the State, a technical team dismantled it, and was brought by road in three trailer trucks to Bhubaneswar.

The legendary statesman had used Dakota to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Muhammad Hatta and Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir from their enemies in 1947. His acumen as a pilot was recognised by the government of Indonesia, which honoured him with the title of ‘Bhumi Putra’.