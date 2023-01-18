Biju Patnaik’s Dakota reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The iconic Dakota DC-3 aircraft of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik reached the State Capital City of Bhubaneswar this evening.

The vintage aircraft will be positioned at a designated place at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Dakota aircraft, which is 64 feet and 8 inches long and its wings stretching to 95 feet, was kept at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata. However, after the Odisha government decided to bring it to the State, a technical team dismantled it, and was brought by road in three trailer trucks to Bhubaneswar.

The legendary statesman had used Dakota to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Muhammad Hatta and Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir from their enemies in 1947. His acumen as a pilot was recognised by the government of Indonesia, which honoured him with the title of ‘Bhumi Putra’.