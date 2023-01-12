Biju Patnaik’s Dakota aircraft to be transported to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik’s Dakota (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft is scheduled to reach Odisha on January 16.

According to reports, the Dakota will be brought from Kolkata on January 14 via road and will be reassembled here in Bhubaneswar.

The reassembly will be done at the government of Odisha hangar, informed the Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: