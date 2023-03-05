Biju Patnaik statue inaugurated in KISS University by Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Biju Jayanti, a Biju Patnaik statue has been inaugurated at the main KISS campus by KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

Along with Biju Babu other great personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Gopabandhu Das, Madhusudan Das, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and others have also found place in the University campus.

The Indoor Stadium at the KIIT campus which was recently inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A Chair in the name of Biju Patnaik has also been set up and it is conducting various research activities, said reports.

Among others present on the occasion were Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata Himanshu Khatua. The Secretary KIIT and KISS R. N. Dash, KIIT DU VC Sasmita Samanta, KISS DU VC Deepak Behera, KIIT International Relations DG Debraj Pradhan, KISS DG Kanhu Ch. Mahali, KIMS-Bhubaneswar Principal, Ambika prasad Mohanty and professors of different Chairs of KISS.