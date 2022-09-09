Biju Patnaik State Police Academy gets Union Home Minister’s Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar received the national recognition as the Best Training Institution among all States and was awarded Union Home Minister’s Trophy. In the Investiture Ceremony organized at Bureau of Police Research & Development Head Quarters, New Delhi today on the occasion of the 52nd Foundation Day of BPR&D.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, Govt. of India gave away the Union Home Minister’s Trophy and Scroll to Arun Kumar Sarangi, Additional DG, Training and Director, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy. Sarangi also personally received the Union Home Minster’s Disc and Scroll as the Head of the Academy.

Biju Patnaik State Police Academy was adjudged as the Best Police Training Institute among all the States in Gazetted Officers category for the year 2020-21. The Union Home Minister’s Trophy was announced earlier in January, 2022 but the Trophy, Disc and Scroll was presented in the Investiture Ceremony at New Delhi today.

Biju Patnaik State Police Academy was selected as the best Police Training Institute amongst the Police Training Academies/ Institutes of all States after assessment of a set of parameters like training facilities and methodology, competence of trainees and trainers, implementation of Faculty Development Programme, variety of Training Programme conducted etc.