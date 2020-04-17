Biju Patnkaik death anniversary observed in KISS

Biju Patnaik death anniversary observed in KISS abiding social distancing norms

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The 23rd death anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was observed as a low-key affair in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here in Odisha.

Lock down has been imposed in the state due to coronavirus outbreak. The imposition prescribes people to maintain the norms of social distancing as a precautionary measure. Accordingly, during the low key observation of the death anniversary of the legendary Odisha leader, it had been kept in mind that all the persons who attended the observation should abide the norms of social distancing.

Kandhamal MP, founder of KISS and KIIT, Dr. Achyuta Samanta garlanded the photo of late Biju Patnaik. Recalling the ‘tall man’he said that a political personality like Biju Patnaik is rare. His dream for the tribal people of Odisha is being executed at KISS.

