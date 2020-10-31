Hurry Up! Last Chance To Get Government Job Without Written Test; Check Details

Hurry Up! Last Chance To Get Government Job Without Written Test; Check Details

Are you in search of government job which you can get without appearing any written exam? Well, there is a best opportunity for you as the Bihar Swasthya Vibhag State Health Society (SHSB) has sought applications for recruitment to many posts.

These recruitments are taking place to fill the vacant posts of Asha Trainer. Those candidates, who want to get jobs in these posts, should apply online as soon as possible itself as the application process is ending today.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: September 25, 2020.

Last date for online application: October 31, 2020

Last date for payment of application fee: October 31, 2020

Post Details:

Bihar State Hastha Society (Asha Trainer): 500 Posts

Educational Qualification: To apply for these posts, candidates must have Diploma in ANM / GNM or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing BAMS or BUMS or BHMS or PG Diploma in Public Health / Social Work / Social Science. Apart from this, registration in the council and two years of experience in the relevant field has also been sought.

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates for these posts is 25 years and maximum age is 65 years.

Application fee: Candidates coming under the General, Economically Weaker Section, BC, MBC will while to pay Rs 500 while other applicants who are coming under SC, ST and women categories will be charged Rs 250.

How to apply:

Candidates for these posts can visit the official website to apply (link given below). Apart from this, direct application link is also being given in the news.

Selection Process:

The qualified candidates on these posts will be selected on the basis of their academic qualification and work experience. No written test will be taken.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online.

Click here to go to the official website.