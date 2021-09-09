Biggest Low pressure of this year, Odisha to witness extremely heavy rainfall from Sep 11

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to witness the biggest low pressure of this year, following which several places in the state are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall during the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around September 11. The system is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 11 and over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Gangetic West Bengal from September 12.

On Sep 11: The weatherman predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

On Sep 12: Further heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, and Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Boudh, Kandhamal.

On Sep 13: heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Sonepur, and Bolangir and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.