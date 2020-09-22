The Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which has become more or less a puzzle, is returning to headlines every day with new revelations. An important disclosure in this case is Sushant’s SOS which he sent to his family on June 9, just five day before his death. In the SOS which he sent to his sister Meetu Singh, Sushant wrote: “Mujhe darr lag raha hai, mujhe maar denge (I am scared, I will be killed).”

Significantly, Sushant’s concern about his safety came a day after the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his house (i.e on June 8) and took away things like laptop, camera, hard drive.

According to the news of Times Now, Sushant had earlier mentions in this message that he tried to call Rhea too many times. But she did not receive his call. It was written in it – it is very important for me to talk to her because I am afraid that those people will implicate me in something.

Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has said the same thing in his statement to the CBI. In a statement that came out recently, Pithani said – Sushant fainted after hearing the news of Disha’s death. When he came to his senses, he said that they will kill me. Later he also talked about increasing his security. Not only this, Rhea was also constantly calling, as she had taken away his laptop and hard drive and camera and knew every password.

This information could be revealed 97 days after Sushant’s death. The role of the Mumbai Police in the investigation of this case has been suspicious from the beginning. The Mumbai police sent Sushant’s mobile for forensic investigation 24 days after his death. In which it was only revealed that Sushant was googling himself before dying and finding ways to die.

Know what is SOS feature

SOS is a special feature. In which an automatic emergency message can be sent by pressing the lock or volume key multiple times in the system of already verified phone. This message goes to the phone of the person whom you want to call for help first in emergency. Photo or voice message can be sent through SOS so that the person in front knows where and under what circumstances.