Big Relief To Pensioners! Now Many Options To Submit Digital Life Certificate

Big Relief To Pensioners! Now Many Options To Submit Digital Life Certificate

There is a relief news for all the pensioners. The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has provided several options to submit digital life certificates to over 67 lakh pensioners. This will help them to continue taking advantage of Social Security.

According to PTI, the Ministry of Labor said that all pensioners are required to submit a Life Certificate or Digital Life Certificate for pension payment under the Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995 (EPS-95).

Facility will be available near home or at home:

The ministry said in a statement that in the current situation of Kovid-19, many options have been made available to pensioners of EPS-95 for submitting digital life certificate. They will get this facility near their house or at home.

Can be deposited through all related agencies:

If you are a pensioner, then the life certificate can be submitted through many related agencies and it will be equally valid.

Bank and nearby post offices:

Apart from EPFO’s 135 Regional Offices and 117 District Offices, pensioners of EPS-95 can submit digital life certificate to their pension paying bank and nearby post office.

Can also deposit on CSC:

Digital Life Certificates can be submitted to more than 3.65 lakh Common Service Centers (CSCs) across the country and the Umang App can also submit Digital Life Certificates.

Facility in India Post Payments Bank:

India Post Payments Bank, the unit of India Post, has also recently started the service of submitting digital life certificate for pensioners from home.

(Source: zeebiz.com)