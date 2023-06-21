Big relief from heatwave; Rain to lash Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: In a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha, who are experiencing unbearable heat, rain likely to lash across the State from today.

As per the weather prediction of regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ainfall accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur from and will continue till June 25.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 21.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 22.06.2023:

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 22.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 23.06.2023:

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 23.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 24.06.2023:

Yellow warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh and Kandhamal.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 25.06.2023: