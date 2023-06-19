Big relief from heatwave in Bhubaneswar; city received heavy rain with thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: The heatwave condition of Odisha was becoming unbearable day by day. Meanwhile, on Monday mid-night a sigh of relief has come to the lives of people living in Bhubaneswar. The capital city received heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning at mid-night on Monday.

On Sunday, the residents of the Twin City of Odisha- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack – witnessed temperature of 41.6 and 40.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Gopalpur in Ganjam district was the coolest place of the day as it reported a temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that the intense heat wave condition in Odisha will continue till June 21 and thereafter the State is likely to get some relief as the Monsoon is expected to hit the state by the said date.

It was learned that so far, 20 cases regarding alleged death due to heatwaves have been received by the government. However, only one death case has been confirmed so far from the district of Balasore.

People across the State have been advised to take precautionary measures like avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated, and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women.