Big news on OJEE counselling, check latest notification

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling has been deferred, informed the OJEE chairman in a notification today.

“Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical/professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being. The schedule of OJEE counselling will be announced in due course,” said the latest notification of OJEE.

“Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical/professional institutes (Govt. / Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE authorities had extended the last date for submission of online application forms for Second and Special OJEE-2022 from 07.08.2022 to 14.08.2022 and the last date for fee payment was extended up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM).