Big news! New prices of LPG cylinder for September have come, check here

After August, there is a big relief in the prices of LPG Gas Cylinder Price (01 September 2020) in September. Oil marketing companies (HPCL, BPCL, IOC) have not made any changes in the prices of LPG LPG. The price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Delhi is stable at Rs 594 in Delhi. Domestic LPG cylinder prices are also stable in other cities. However, the price of 19 kg cylinder has come down. According to the price given on the IOC website, the 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has become cheaper by Rs 2.

Let us tell you that earlier in July, the price of 14 kg LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 4. At the same time, 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Delhi became expensive by Rs 11.50 during June. Whereas, it was cheaper by Rs 162.50 in May.

Check the new price (LPG Price in India 01 September 2020) – According to the price given on the website of the country’s largest oil marketing company IOC, the prices of cylinders in Delhi have been fixed. The prices were in the previous month i.e. August. At the same time, September will be there.

The price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Delhi is stable at Rs 594. Similarly, the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 594. However, in Chennai, the prices have come down to Rs 610 now by 50 paise per cylinder. At the same time, the price of LPG cylinder in Kolkata has increased by 50 paise per cylinder.

The price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 2 to Rs 1133.

In Kolkata, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has come down from Rs 1198.50 to Rs 119650.

In Mumbai, the economic capital of the country, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has come down from Rs 1091 to Rs 1089 per cylinder.

In the country’s fourth largest metropolis Chennai, the price of 19 kg LPG LPG cylinder has come down from Rs 1253 to Rs 1250 per cylinder.