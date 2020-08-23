Big news for the Post Office customer! These rules have changed; check details if not you will lose money

Big news for the Post Office customer! These rules have changed; check details if not you will lose money

The post office brings new breathtaking schemes for its customers. Customers also get safe and guaranteed returns on many post office savings schemes. But let us tell you that the post office has changed some rules related to saving account now.

If the customers do not follow these rules then they will have to bear the loss. In fact, the Department of Post has increased the minimum balance limit in the post office account from Rs 50 to Rs 500. If you do not have at least 500 rupees in your account, then on the last working day of the financial year, the post office will charge you 100 rupees as penalty. This will be done every year.

A minimum balance of Rs 500 is required in a savings account

If there is zero balance in these accounts, then this account will be automatically closed. The post office currently pays 4 percent interest per year on individual / joint savings accounts. The minimum balance in a savings account is 500 rupees. Apart from this, if you have not yet linked your account to Aadhaar, then do this without delay so that you can take the benefit of government subsidy directly in your post office savings account.

Recurring Deposit (RD)

Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)

FD or time deposit

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Link to Aadhaar will be done for the benefit of subsidy

To avail the government subsidy, you have to link the post office saving account with Aadhaar. The postal department has issued a circular in this regard. A circular issued by the Department of Posts says that people can avail Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their post office savings account. Also a column linking Aadhaar is included. This column will appear in the account opening application or purchase of certificate form.