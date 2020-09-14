engineer drowns in odisha
Bhubaneswar: An engineer met his watery grave in Salunki Dam near Palujhar in Boudh district of Odisha on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as R. Mukuddam.

The youth was a resident of Tamil Nadu. He was working in a mega lift irrigation project as an engineer at Kumbhia in Angul district.

He had gone to the dam with 3 of his friends for a bath. During this reportedly his phone fell into the dam and he jumped in to retrieve it and went missing.

The friends immediately informed the Fire Service and ODRAF personnel. They rushed to the spot and recovered the body and declared him dead.

