Bhubaneswar : As many as 110 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Wednesday.

Of the fresh 110 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 33 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 77 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 219 persons of the city have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,892, out of which 26,826 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered while 168 persons succumbed to the deadly virus.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 1,885, the civic body said.