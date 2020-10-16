Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin a serological survey today.

The survey will begin in coordination with the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) from October 16 to October 18.

According to BMC, five teams will randomly collect samples and data from 1500 people of 25 wards across the city.

The BMC will also undertake cycle-related enforcement activities in the city on every friday for some weeks. We would also start enforcement activities related to cycle stands and the tracks where there has been encroachments, informs BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary