Bhubaneswar’s iconic warrior-horse statue will not be relocated

Bhubaneswar: The warrior-horse replica which has been adopted by Odisha government as its emblem on the master-canteen square of Bhubaneswar will not be relocated. The decision came after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik intervened in the matter.

Chief Minister expressed disappointment towards the proposal of relocation of the sculpture for a multi-modal hub project at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

“The design can be changed, but the iconic sculpture will not be relocated,” said CM Naveen Patnaik. A high level meeting also took place to discuss about the same.

Reportedly, a team inspected the condition of the horse statue. Some cracks and scratches have been found on the horse statue which will be repaired soon.

The smart city authorities have been given the responsibility to hire skilled artisans for the protection and restoration of the iconic statue.

The area around the warrior-horse replica will have an attractive design soon which will become a memorial of Odisha, added reports.