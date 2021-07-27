Bhubaneswar’s iconic warrior-horse statue will not be relocated

By WCE 7
horse statue in master canteen bhubaneswar
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The warrior-horse replica which has been adopted by Odisha government as its emblem on the master-canteen square of Bhubaneswar will not be relocated. The decision came after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik intervened in the matter.

Chief Minister expressed disappointment towards the proposal of relocation of the sculpture for a multi-modal hub project at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

“The design can be changed, but the iconic sculpture will not be relocated,” said CM Naveen Patnaik. A high level meeting also took place to discuss about the same.

Related News

Gold price decreases for second consecutive day in…

Body of newborn found in capital city of Odisha

Reportedly, a team inspected the condition of the horse statue. Some cracks and scratches have been found on the horse statue which will be repaired soon.

The smart city authorities have been given the responsibility to hire skilled artisans for the protection and restoration of the iconic statue.

The area around the warrior-horse replica will have an attractive design soon which will become a memorial of Odisha, added reports.

You might also like
State

Peacock smuggling racket busted in Odisha

State

Sambalpur: Dhanakauda BEO Head clerk in Vigilance net

State

Low Pressure formed over north Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall warning issued in Odisha…

State

Paralakhemundi ACF death: Another name comes to light, Family demands Bidyabharati’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.