Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal Area Declared As Containment Zone, Sealed Off Completely By BMC

Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal Area Declared As Containment Zone, Sealed Off Completely By BMC

Bhubaneswar: After Surya Nagar locality in the State capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed Bomikhal area here to contain community transmission of contagious COVID-19.

The BMC took the decision last evening after three COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Bomikhal locality.

The Corporation declared Bomikhal area as containment zone and restricted entry and exit into several areas coming under Bomikhal till further orders.

These restricted areas include Ekamra Hall to Jharpada Canal Road; Jharpada Canal Road to Jharpada Durga Mandap; Jharpada Durga Mandap to Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square); and Cuttack-Puri Road (DCB Bank Square) to Ekamra Hall.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury said all entry and exit points of the area have been sealed and will be barricaded.

” All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishments of whatsever nature shall be closed immediately,” said a statement issued by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The supply of Essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by BMC, it added.

On Thursday, BMC had sealed Surya Nagar area after a coronavirus positive case was detected who had no travel history to any foreign country or other state in the country.

As many as 20 persons in Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 including 19 cases in Bhubaneswar so far.