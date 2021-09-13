Drug Rehab Centre death in Bhubaneswar: Prime accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement, Police busted the Drug rehabilitation Centre murder and arrested the prime accused Kirti Tripathy in this connection after about one and half month. Saheed Nagar Police arrested the accused from Balanga of Puri district.

As per reports, the prime accused Kirti Tripathy was the chief of the Kripa Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation centre in Koradakanta area. Babaji Sethi of Unit 1 area in Bhubaneswar had admitted his son Trinath at the Rehab Centre in Koradkanta. After a few days the owner of the centre allegedly asked him to pay money. Being a poor man as he could not pay, his son was allegedly tortured at the Centre.

On August 5, a stranger called Babaji on phone late at night and informed that his son has been admitted at Capital hospital after falling from the roof. However, when Babaji arrived in the hospital, by then his son was already died.

Babaji then filed a complaint in this regard at Saheed Nagar Police station claiming that his son was tortured and thrashed to death by the Rehab centre. After the post mortem report came on August 22, a murder case was registered in this connection and Police started investigation.

Accordingly, today the prime accused Kirti Tripathy was arrested in this connection while two other accused persons are still at large.