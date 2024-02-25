Bhubaneswar: Youth held for blackmailing girl with fake identity of Navy officer

Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested on Sunday for blackmailing a girl with the fake identity of a Navy officer. He had alleged made viral some private photos and videos of the girl. He was arrested by Mahila Police Station, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Mishra.

As per reports, the youth had opened an account on a matrimonial site where he has allegedly represented himself as a Navy officer. On this basis he made friendship with a girl who believed him to be a Navy officer trusting on the fake identity on the matrimonial site.

Later, after the family members of the girl came to know that the accused had given his fake identity they cancelled the marriage.

Reportedly, then the youth called the girl to a hotel in Khandagiri area of the capital city and allegedly misbehaved her despite her protest. Further, he allegedly recorded the incident and intimidated the girl to make it viral and blackmailed her.

Later, he allegedly sent the private photos and videos to the person with whom marriage of the girl had been fixed.

Now, the victim girl lodged a complaint in this matter in Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar. On the basis of the complaint, Police initiated investigation and after getting sufficient evidences arrested the youth today. Police have seized a Verna car, mobile phone and laptop from the possession of the accused and forwarded him to the Court.