Bhubaneswar: Youth critical due to knife attack by friend

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth on Friday night sustained critical injury after being attacked with knife by his friend. The incident took place in Kadali Godam slum in the capital city of Odisha. The injured has been admitted to hospital.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Ray and the victim has been identified as Sheikh Abdul.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the two friends yesterday night when Aditya was in an inebriated state. The spat took an ugly turn when Aditya attacked Abdul with a knife.

Abdul has reportedly sustained injury in his abdomen and skeleton as a result of the knife attack. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Aditya has been detained by Laxmi Sagar Thana Police in this matter and further probe is underway.