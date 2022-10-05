Bhubaneswar: Youth commits suicide after jumping on railway track: Details

Bhubaneswar: A youth on Wednesday reportedly committed suicide by jumping on the railway track in the capital city of Odisha few minutes ago from now.

The deceased youth is said to be from the Kedarpali slum area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the youth jumped on the railway track at Bapuji Nagar area and was resultantly killed.

After getting information about the incident, GRP Police reached the spot and seized the body.

The reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained though prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, Police said.

Further details awaited.

