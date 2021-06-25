Bhubaneswar: Young woman slits hand over alleged love affair, critical

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a young woman, who had sustained seriously injured by slitting her hands with a sharp weapon, was rescued by police in a critical condition here on Friday.

The young woman, whose identity is yet to be known, was reportedly found lying down with her hand slit in front of the Ginger Hotel near Jaydev Bihar.

Some people who were passing by the route noticed her in a critical condition and called the PCR Van. Soon, a team of cops from Nayapalli Police Station reached the spot.

The cops then called the 108 ambulances and rushed the young woman to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

When asked about the reason behind slitting her hand, she refused to comment. However, it is suspected that she might have cut her hand over a lover affair.

