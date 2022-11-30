Bhubaneswar: Woman killed, her son critical as waste collection vehicle hits them

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident a woman was killed while her son sustained critical injury after one of the garbage collection truck of BMC hit them in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in VSS Nagar area.

The identity of the deceased and her son is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, one of the waste collection vehicles (Safei gaadi) of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) hit a woman and her son in the VSS Nagar area today evening.

The boy has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Tension gripped the area following the accident as locals started protest demanding action against the wrongdoer and compensation for the deceased.

Further information awaited.

