Bhubaneswar: Woman attempts suicide by climbing on tree infront of Naveen Nivas, rescued

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, a woman threatened to attempt suicide by climbing on a tree infront of Naveen Nivas the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here in Odisha this afternoon.

The woman has been identified as Manorama Barik a resident of Bhadrak district.

According to reports, Manorama climbed on a tree, which is present in front of Naveen Nivas, and threatened to end her life by jumping off the tree.

After being informed by the local people regarding the incident, the firefighters team reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

The firefighters team tried to convince Manorama not to jump off the tree. However, the effort was in vain as she continued to threaten to end her life.

Finding no other to the situation, the firefighters team placed a safety net under the tree, whereas the other members climbed on the tree, grabbed Manorama and brought her down from the tree.

Soon, the Airport police reached the spot and took Manorama to the police station, said sources.

However, the reason behind Manorama’s attempt to end her life is yet to be known by the police.

Further details into the matter are awaited.