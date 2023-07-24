Bhubaneswar: Woman asks for lift, robs man mid-way; Gets arrested by same man after 20 days

Bhubaneswar: A woman was arrested on Monday on charges of robbing a man after asking him for a lift in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

One Padia Das, a technician who works at a private company, was reportedly returning home on the night of July 3, 2023 after completing his work. However, when he reached near the Jagannath Temple in Pahala, a woman, identified as Urmila Barik, asked for a lift.

After covering some distance, Urmila identified herself as a police officer and threatened Padia to show his bag. She then snatched Rs 35,000 from him and fled the spot.

Fearing she was the real cop, the victim went home and did not report the matter to the police.

However, while returning home yesterday, Padia saw Urmila standing near the Lakheswar Temple. Soon, he chased and caught hold of her with the help of the Pahala Police.

Later, Urmila was forwarded to the court after her medical case. Further investigation into the matter is underway.