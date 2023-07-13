Bhubaneswar woman alleges mother-in-law spending nights with different men!

In a shocking incident, a woman has alleged that her mother-in-law spends her nights with different men in their house on a daily basis.

By Sudeshna Panda

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has alleged that her mother-in-law spends her nights with different men in their house on a daily basis.

According to reports, a mother-in-law spends her nights with different men every day. Such a shocking complaint has been received from Infocity area in Bhubaneswar.

According to the complaint of the woman, her mother-in-law has been abusing her mentally and physically since the marriage.

She has further alleged that, her in-laws are torturing her and her husband financially. That is why they have been forced to rent a house and stay there.

The woman has further alleged that her in-laws are even threatening to kill her son. Not only that, they are abusing her and her husband on various social media platforms. The daughter-in-law  has filed a complaint in the Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that, there was no response from the mother-in-law regarding this entire incident or allegation. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

