Bhubaneswar: The State Capital City of Odisha reported the highest single-day spike today with the detection of 698 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC, on its Twitter handle, revealed that a total of 698 COVID cases including 548 local contact cases and 150 cases were reported from the quarantine centres.

As many as 316 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus today taking the recovery tally to 33803.

With today’s development, the total coronavirus positive cases rose to 38492 while the active cases climbed to 4417.

Here are the details of the coronavirus cases reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area today.