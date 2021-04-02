Vishal Mega Mart Sealed, 3 Shopping Malls Fined For Violation Of Covid Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Central Enforcement Squad and SEZ enforcement Squad on Friday sealed and imposed fines on three shopping malls for violating Covid guidelines.

According to reports, the team lead by BMC Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi, conducted a surprise checking today in the Market Building area and sealed the Vishal Mega Mart.

Besides, the Covid Enforcement team imposed a fine of RS 10,000 on Queens Collection and Rs 5000 each on Kolkata Bazar and City Fashion.

Another shop was also fined Rs 2000 for violating the guideline issued to check the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the city civic body issued a news guideline this evening and reduced the number of participants at marriage ceremonies to 100 while 50 persons will be allowed for attending the funeral events.